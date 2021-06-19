$2.67 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

