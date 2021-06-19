$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,077. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

