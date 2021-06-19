$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.12. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

