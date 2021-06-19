$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $19.20 million. Sientra reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.