$201.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $201.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $836.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $874.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $881.64 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $920.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.