$205.07 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $205.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.57 million to $213.77 million. ProPetro posted sales of $106.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $830.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

