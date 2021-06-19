$21.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce sales of $21.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $25.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $94.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.71 million to $109.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.28 million, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $133.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,100,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.