21,397 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

