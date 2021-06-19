$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $110.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $136.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.97 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

