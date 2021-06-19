$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $24.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $24.59 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $13.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $96.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $63.84 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

