24,602 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.