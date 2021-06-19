2,593 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

NOW stock opened at $533.74 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.50 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

