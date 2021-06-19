$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.73 million and the lowest is $290.60 million. VEREIT posted sales of $279.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

