$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71. Facebook has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

