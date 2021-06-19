-$3.55 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.23) and the lowest is ($3.86). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $316.28 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.