$33.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $33.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.24 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $135.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $212,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM opened at $369.21 on Friday. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

