34,006 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

AVT opened at $38.85 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

