$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $35.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $139.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of RC opened at $15.89 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

