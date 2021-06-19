$384.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce $384.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.22 million to $394.56 million. Cable One posted sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,889.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,784.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

