$386.36 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $386.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.76 million and the highest is $446.33 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBM stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

