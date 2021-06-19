$39.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce sales of $39.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Conformis reported sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Conformis stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $228.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

