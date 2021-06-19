3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $46,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $191.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.