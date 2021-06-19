$432.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to post $432.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.52 million and the lowest is $429.30 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

