45,017 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 2,186,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,485. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.