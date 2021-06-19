$46.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $46.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.07 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

OOMA stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

