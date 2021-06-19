$46.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $46.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $186.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $76.39 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,547.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

