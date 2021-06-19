$47.80 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $47.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

