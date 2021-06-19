47,736 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Inogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 101,720 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

