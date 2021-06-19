$478.21 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $478.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $490.84 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $55,313,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $137.92 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

