49,304 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.