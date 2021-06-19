4NEW Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $51,589.99 and approximately $1,987.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

