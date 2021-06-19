$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $31.00 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

