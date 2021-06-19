$50.02 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post sales of $50.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.90 million to $54.26 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,966,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in DHT by 42.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.