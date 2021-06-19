$502.22 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $502.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.20 million. Farfetch reported sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

FTCH stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $73.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

