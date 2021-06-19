$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDLZ opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
