$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

