$629.18 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $629.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.50 million and the lowest is $610.70 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZO. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

