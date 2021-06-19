6,394 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 24,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 105.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $473.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $478.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

