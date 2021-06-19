$687.53 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $687.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $211.78 on Friday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

