$7.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.