$7.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

