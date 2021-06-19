$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

