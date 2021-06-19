$75.13 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $75.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.49 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $305.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $305.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.25 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.95. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

