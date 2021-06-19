$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $78.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. DZS reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 763.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth $6,220,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. DZS has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

