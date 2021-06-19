8,605 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

