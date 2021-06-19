86,328 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.