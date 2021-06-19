88,761 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

