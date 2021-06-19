88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $34.18

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, 88mph has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $34.18 or 0.00095641 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $119,298.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00729311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 390,474 coins and its circulating supply is 364,417 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

