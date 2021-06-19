$920.04 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $920.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $920.99 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

