$974.43 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $974.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $922.40 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.57 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $12,617,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

