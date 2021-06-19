Aave One Day Trading Volume Tops $148.16 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $148.16 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,489 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

