Abyss Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00721808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00083158 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

